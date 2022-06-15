Our top 7 Summer golf shirts for men this Father’s Day: Nike, Adidas, ASOS & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's Father's Day coming up, so if the father figure in your life loves his golf, a new polo shirt could be a great gift idea. With the weather brightening up, you might want to shop a hot-weather proof golf top.

And you've got plenty of choice! Under Armour’s tops feature Iso-Chill fabric which helps disperse body heat, making it feel cool to the touch. Lululemon’s tee is treated with No-Stink Zinc™ technology to inhibit the growth of odour-causing bacteria on the fabric, plus they've been designed with room in the chest and at the waist for the perfect swing.

Powerhouse brand Nike uses Nike Dri-FIT technology which wicks sweat away from the skin, drawing it out of the fabric to help speed up evaporation. Clever!

As well, Adidas has introduced a seersucker fabric with built-in stretch to ensure freedom of movement as you play through your round.

The best golf tops for men this summer

Stretch Golf Polo Shirt, £45, Lululemon

Tee off in comfort. This breathable golf polo is made with four-way stretch fabric to make swings and putts a breeze.

Nike Golf Vapour Dri-FIT Polo Shirt, £49.95, ASOS

Clever! Nike's Dri-FIT technology zaps sweat away from the skin, drawing it out of the fabric to help speed up evaporation.

NIKE Dri-FIT Player Polo Shirt, £69.95, NIKE

Add a pop of colour to the golf course with this bright Nike top.

G/FORE Golf Polo T-Shirt, £790, MrPorter

PGA Tour winners Messrs Brandt Snedeker and Chez Reavie trust G/FORE at championship matches.

Adidas Spray Dyed Polo T-Shirt, £60, Adidas

A lesson in how to show off your style as well as your golf skills.

J.LINDEBERG Lux Bridge Patterned-collar polo shirt, £348, Matches

J.Lindeberg’s Resort patterned collar is a stylish feature on this grey Lux Bridge polo shirt which is made from a OEKO-TEX® certified pima cotton blend.

Under Armour Golf Polo T-Shirt, £55, Under Armour

Iso-Chill fabric helps disperse body heat, making this super stylish T-Shirt feel cool to the touch.

