Our top 7 Summer golf shirts for men this Father’s Day: Nike, Adidas, ASOS & MORE

Leanne Bayley
Stylish golf polo T-Shirts for men. From Nike Golf to Adidas, Lululemon, Under Armour and more, we've found stylish summer golf tops for men.
It's Father's Day coming up, so if the father figure in your life loves his golf, a new polo shirt could be a great gift idea. With the weather brightening up, you might want to shop a hot-weather proof golf top.
And you've got plenty of choice! Under Armour’s tops feature Iso-Chill fabric which helps disperse body heat, making it feel cool to the touch. Lululemon’s tee is treated with No-Stink Zinc™ technology to inhibit the growth of odour-causing bacteria on the fabric, plus they've been designed with room in the chest and at the waist for the perfect swing.
Powerhouse brand Nike uses Nike Dri-FIT technology which wicks sweat away from the skin, drawing it out of the fabric to help speed up evaporation. Clever!
As well, Adidas has introduced a seersucker fabric with built-in stretch to ensure freedom of movement as you play through your round.
The best golf tops for men this summer
Stretch Golf Polo Shirt, £45, Lululemon
Tee off in comfort. This breathable golf polo is made with four-way stretch fabric to make swings and putts a breeze.
Nike Golf Vapour Dri-FIT Polo Shirt, £49.95, ASOS
Clever! Nike's Dri-FIT technology zaps sweat away from the skin, drawing it out of the fabric to help speed up evaporation.
NIKE Dri-FIT Player Polo Shirt, £69.95, NIKE
Add a pop of colour to the golf course with this bright Nike top.
G/FORE Golf Polo T-Shirt, £790, MrPorter
PGA Tour winners Messrs Brandt Snedeker and Chez Reavie trust G/FORE at championship matches.
Adidas Spray Dyed Polo T-Shirt, £60, Adidas
A lesson in how to show off your style as well as your golf skills.
J.LINDEBERG Lux Bridge Patterned-collar polo shirt, £348, Matches
J.Lindeberg’s Resort patterned collar is a stylish feature on this grey Lux Bridge polo shirt which is made from a OEKO-TEX® certified pima cotton blend.
Under Armour Golf Polo T-Shirt, £55, Under Armour
Iso-Chill fabric helps disperse body heat, making this super stylish T-Shirt feel cool to the touch.
