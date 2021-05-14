17 sports gifts for dad this Father's Day: From football to rugby, golf & F1

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Father's Day is just around the corner, and you'd probably struggle to find a dad who doesn't love sport in one of its many forms. Whether he's a football fan, a rugby addict, a Formula 1 follower, an avid golfer, or he just loves running, we've got lots of gift ideas to show how much you appreciate him.

Here are 17 of the best sporty Father's Day gifts you can buy online that we guarantee will make his day on Sunday 20 June.

Father's Day gifts for dads who love football

Personalised Football Newspaper Book, from £39.99, Amazon

Select dad's football team and The Signature Gift Company will create a personalised newspaper book revisiting all of the most memorable moments in the club's history. Available as a hardback in premium leather, it's a present he can keep forever.

Football Stadium Tours, from £20, PrezzyBox

From Stamford Bridge to St. James' Park and Anfield to Old Trafford, Prezzybox has a huge range of football stadium tours available to book. It'll make for an unforgettable day out.

'The Big Match' Personalised Football Book, from £22.50, NotOnTheHighStreet

If you're buying a Father's Day gift for a football fan with younger children, he'll love this beautifully illustrated book. The story is designed to be personalised throughout with names, places and even characters who look like him.

World Football Stars Top Trumps, £4.39, Amazon

Everyone loves Top Trumps - they're great to take on family holidays to keep kids (and dads) entertained. This World Football Stars pack features all of their favourite players and includes who's scored the most goals this season and who's got the most caps.

Father's Day gifts for dads who love rugby

Personalised Hand Painted Leather Rugby Ball, from £25, NotOnTheHighStreet

This personalised hand-stitched and hand-polished rugby ball can be customised with whatever message you like. Available full-sized or as a mini, it would make a beautiful sentimental gift.

Remedinature Rugby Players' Muscle Rub, £12.98, Amazon

If dad still plays rugby, you can't go wrong with this natural massage balm. It comes in a vintage-style tub and is formulated to soothe, comfort and prevent muscle aches and pains.

Gilbert Rugby Ball Light, £45.95, Amazon

A rugby fanatic dad will love this light-up rugby ball. It's available in several different colours and comes with a 12W LED bulb - perfect for a home office space.

Father's Day gifts for dads who love running

Apple Watch Series 6, £378.99, John Lewis

If dad doesn't have an Apple Watch, Father's Day is a great excuse to treat him to one. The Series 6 model comes with a built-in GPS to measure his workout, as well as a blood oxygen sensor, a heart rate monitor and so much more.

Personalised Marathon Cushion, £27.95, NotOnTheHighStreet

This is a lovely keepsake gift for dads who have run a marathon. Personalise it with the race he completed and which year, plus an optional gift card.

GapFit Active Shorts, £34.95, Gap

Summer is just around the corner, so he'll soon be swapping his tracksuit for shorts. You can't go wrong with this pair from Gap, which includes moisture wicking to help keep skin dry and pockets to hold keys and other essentials when he's out running.

Personalised Metal Shoe Tags, £10, NotOnTheHighStreet

For a little gift that would mean a lot, these personalised shoe tags can be added to your dad's favourite trainers, so you'll be with him wherever he goes. Made from polished stainless steel, each tag will be engraved with a message of up to 18 characters.

Father's Day gifts for dads who love golf

Lindt Milk Chocolate Golf Balls, £8.95, Amazon

If your dad loves chocolate as much as he loves golf, it doesn't get much better than these delicious Lindt balls. Made with rich milk chocolate, they come in a life-size box of three.

Engraved Golf Tees, £12.99, Etsy

Personalise these golf tees with an engraved message for a cute keepsake gift. They're packaged in a black velvet bag for dad to take with him around the golf course.

Whisky Glass With Real Golf Ball, from £18.99, Etsy

For one of those novelty gifts you just know he'll actually use all the time, get dad this set of golf ball-embedded whisky glasses. Each one is hand-sculpted and comes complete with a real Titleist golf ball.

Father's Day gifts for dads who love Formula 1

Supercar Driving Experience, from £19, Wowcher

If dad is a fan of fast cars, we guarantee he'd love to be let loose behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Gallardo or an Aston Martin V8 Vantage. This driving experience gives him the option of driving multiple different supercars for three laps. There are 11 courses in the UK to choose from and the voucher can be used for bookings until January 2022.

Race Track Metal Wall Art, from £18, Etsy

Dad's favourite Formula 1 race track can now be made into an amazing piece of wall art. Created using high-quality steel and coated in black powder, it comes ready to hang with all of the fixes included.

Ferrari Classic Century Medium Nib Fountain Pen, from £29.99, Amazon

Any Formula 1 fan would love this official Ferrari fountain pen. It's available in black, red or yellow and comes in a fancy premium box.

