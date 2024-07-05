Men's summer fashion trends: Stylish new season pieces to shop now

It's officially summer, and if you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe for upcoming staycations, holidays abroad or even office attire, you're not alone. In need of some style inspiration? Look no further. I've spoken to menswear expert Phill Tarling (@philltarling) for all of the top trends and key pieces to invest in. From the best men's shirts to shorts, trainers and must-have accessories, scroll on for the style essentials to shop now.

5 biggest menswear summer trends according to an expert Lightweight linen: " A linen shirt is a summer essential due to its breathability and lightweight fabric. It keeps you cool and looks effortlessly stylish - ideal for both casual and formal settings."

Earthy tones: "Shades like beige, olive, and rust are popular colours right now. These sophisticated tones are natural looking and can be paired well with almost any outfit."

Bold prints: "From floral to geometric patterns, bold prints are a key trend. Whether on shirts, shorts, or even suits, these prints add a vibrant touch to any summer wardrobe."

Minimalist footwear: "Clean, simple trainers are the go-to footwear this season. They're versatile enough to be worn with everything from shorts to suits, providing a sleek finish to any outfit. For a contemporary look choose plain white, or a colour that matches your trousers for a sports-luxe feel."

Webbed belts: "Matching webbed belts with your trousers and chinos for a sleek look is ideal for achieving casual elegance and versatility. These belts add relaxed sophistication to your outfit and come in various colours and patterns, allowing for effortless mix-and-match combinations."

Linen shirts

John Lewis Linen Regular Fit Shirt Sizes available: S-XXL Colours available: White, Navy, Khaki, Sand, Blue You can't go wrong with a classic white linen shirt, and Phill recommends John Lewis for stylish pieces at affordable price points. Lightweight and breathable, this one features a regular fit, point collar and imitation mother-of-pearl buttons for an elevated edge. "John Lewis shirts comes in various colours and offer a relaxed fit, perfect for casual outings or beachwear," says Phill. "I usually take mine to the tailor for a fit that flatters my body shape."



Uniqlo 100% Premium Linen Shirt £39.90 at Uniqlo Sizes available: XS-3XL Colours available: Orange, Olive, White, Grey, Blue, Purple, Navy, Black, Beige Available in a range of shades from subtle to bolder styles, Uniqlo's linen shirt is a must-have for your summer wardrobe. It's made using special wrinkle-resistant processing and has a sleek slimmer fit.

Earthy tones

Mango Openwork Knit Polo With Buttons Sizes available: S-XXL Colours available: Beige, Off-White A lightweight cardi is the perfect layering piece and alternative to your trusty sweater this summer. This one from Mango comes in a beige shade that will complement everything in your capsule wardrobe.

Arket Linen Drawstring Trousers Sizes available: 44-54 Colours available: Khaki Green, Beige, Black, Grey , Navy For a pair of wear-everywhere shorts, Arket has just dropped this pure cotton pair. Tapping into the earthy tone trend, they have a chino mid-length style, they come with slanted side pockets and two welt pockets at the back. "Chino shorts strike the perfect balance between casual and smart," says Phill. "They are versatile enough for a range of summer activities."

Bold prints

Reiss Menton Embroidered Shirt Sizes available: XS-XXL Colours available: Navy, Taupe, White Reiss does a great collection of shirts in bolder prints and colours. For something stylish and versatile but more fun that your standard navy shirt, this abstract embroidered piece ticks all of the boxes.

AllSaints Roze Slim Floral Print Swim Shorts £45 at AllSaints Sizes available: XS-XXL Colours available: White If you're heading on holiday, AllSaints floral swim shorts at perfect to make a statement when you're poolside. They feature two pockets, a comfortable elastic waistband, and a drawstring for adjustability.

Minimalist footwear

Veja Esplar Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers Sizes available: EUR 39-46 Colours available: White Veja's Esplar trainers are made from 100% leather with real suede trim. The minimalist design and box-fresh white shade goes with everything. And if you care about sustainability, the soles are made from wild rubber that's sustainably harvested by hand in the Amazonian forest.

M&S Lace Up Trainers Sizes available: UK 6-12 Colours available: White Simplicity is key with these white trainers for M&S. So affordable at just £38, the classic pair feature padding around the ankle and sturdy soles.

Webbed belts

John Lewis 35mm Woven Belt Sizes available: S-XXL Colours available: Black, Blue Practical and stylish, this John Lewis belt is made from a woven cotton blend, and detailed with full grain cow leather and a lustrous metal buckle.

