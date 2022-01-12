Yoga essentials: 7 things every yoga beginner needs for 2022

Whether you're starting Yoga with Adriene, fancy signing up to a class at the gym, or are a long-term yogi in need of a kit refresh, these are our yoga must-haves to help your practice this year. Of course, yoga has been practiced for thousands of years without any equipment, but it certainly does help.

If you're after a bit more of a stretch, a strap is your answer. Can't quite touch the floor when in triangle pose? Reach for a handy brick. In need of a mat that won't have you slipping out of downwards dog? This Cork Space one fits the bill. And we have even more essential fit kit bits for you below.

Yoga Mat

A good yoga mat really can make a difference to your practice and this Cork Space version has to be one of our favourites. The family-run brand combines sustainable practices with a love for yoga to create this 4mm thick long-lasting mat from natural materials.

And the best part? It actually gets less slippy the more you sweat – practically the opposite to any other mat we've tried – meaning sweaty palms, intense sessions and even hot yoga are no worry.

Pro Cork Space Yoga Mat, £79, Decathlon

Yoga Strap

A definite helping hand for beginners, anyone who's not super flexible, or those of us just wanting that extra bit of push, a strap – or belt as it's sometimes called – is one of the most simple aids for your yoga practice. Helping you to stretch further, or get into positions where your hands just can't quite reach, this basic bit of kit is the perfect assistant.

Casall Cotton-canvas yoga strap, £25, Net-a-Porter

Yoga Brick

It's rare you'll walk into a yoga class without seeing Jenga-style piles of these cork bricks lined up against the wall, and rightly so. One of the most useful aids throughout your yoga practice, the bricks – or blocks – can really help you get into poses that may have seemed impossible before.

We recommend getting two, just in case you need a bit of extra reach for both arms whether you're forward folding, in bridge, trying out triangle and many more.

Yoga Brick, £10, Sweaty Betty

Bolster

One of the most affordable options on the market, this buckwheat filled bolster is a great extra bit of kit. Perfect for the slower-paced Yin yoga, a bolster offers great support for the body when holding long positions, helps you to gradually work into poses and provides extra comfort over a standard mat.

Heavier than synthetic-filled bolsters, we like the extra feeling of support and eco-friendly alternative this one brings.

Viavito Organic Cotton Buckwheat Filled Yoga Bolster, £24.99, Sweatband

Wrist Weights

If you're looking to tone up your arms and really add a challenge to your yoga practice, the addition of wrist weights could be your answer. The Bala Bangles are one of the most popular options right now, available in chic colourways with a minimalist design, these subtle workout weights are a great addition for any exercise.

Bala Bangles 1LB Wrist/Ankle Bangles, £49.95, Cult Beauty

Towel

Despite common thinking that yoga may not be the most strenuous form of exercise, when holding a plank, headstand or even three-legged dog, it definitely can be. And, as with any form of body movement, it can get sweaty. A good microfibre towel is always a handy essential for a quick wipe down, and it can always be rolled up for great neck support during Shavasana.

Microfibre Towel, £12.99, Amazon

Yoga Mat Spray

With all of us still being cautious with germs, washing our hands, and trying to live life a bit more mindful of what we touch, it's never a bad idea to give your yoga mat a good freshen up every now and again.

Maybe more useful for those of us who visit gyms or group yoga sessions for their practice, this spray uses Tea Tree and Lavender oil for an antiseptic, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal clean.

Way of Will Yoga Mat Spray, £12, Free People

