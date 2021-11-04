Tom Hanks teared up as he delivered an emotional tribute to his late friend, Peter Scolari, who passed away last month following a two-year battle with cancer.

The Forrest Gump star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to remember his late Bosom Buddies co-star and had to fight back tears as a clip from a 1981 episode played. "Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy, absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So thanks for letting us show that," he tearily said.

WATCH: Tom Hanks overcome with emotion as he discusses late friend Peter Scolari

"Peter — God bless him, I’ll miss him every day — he had the body of a gymnast, I mean like a professional Cirque du Soleil gymnast. He could do, like, the iron triangle and stuff like that; he was a juggler," Tom added.

The duo played two men who dressed up as women to live in an all-female hotel after their apartment is demolished. The show only lasted for two seasons, but Tom revealed it led to him and Peter enjoying a long-lasting friendship.

"I don’t know how many people truly do change your lives when you cross paths with them," he shared. "We met, picked up the scripts, and started screwing around. I actually thought, 'This is it. This is how this works. This is like a hand inside a glove.'

Tom and Peter became lifelong friends after working together in the 80s

"We were molecularly connected in a way that we started speaking the same language," the actor added of his and Peter's close bond.

Peter, who also starred as the father of Lena Dunham's character on Girls, died aged 66 in October.

Following news of his death, Lena took to Instagram to pay tribute to her on-screen dad, writing in part: "Thank you, Scolari, for every chat between set ups, every hug onscreen and off and every 'Oh, Jeez.' We will miss you so much."

