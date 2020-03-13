Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson share inspiring update with fans after coronavirus diagnosis The Forrest Gump actor and his wife have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Australia

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have revealed they are remaining positive amid their coronavirus diagnosis. The Hollywood couple shared the news that they had contracted the virus on Instagram on Thursday, and now they have given fans an update on their health.

Sharing a photo of himself and Rita together in Australia, where they are currently in self-isolation, Tom also had some words of wisdom for anyone else who is worried about the spread of COVID-19. "Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else."

Tom Hanks shared this photo from hospital in Australia

The Oscar-winning actor added: "There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx."

RELATED: Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie tested for coronavirus

Meanwhile, Rita shared the same photo on her own Instagram account, adding: "So grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love and support. Means so much and strengthens us."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Hanks gets overcome with emotion in Golden Globes speech

Tom and Rita are currently in Queensland, Australia, where the actor had been filming Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic on Elvis Presley. The 63-year-old said that both he and Rita had been feeling unwell, so they decided to get tested. "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds and some body aches," Tom shared. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

MORE: How the coronavirus could affect your wedding day

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.