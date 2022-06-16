Princess Eugenie's active lifestyle in Portugal: revealed

Earlier in June, it was revealed that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank will be splitting their time between London and Portugal thanks to Jack's new business venture abroad.

While it's sure to be an upheaval to be away from her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and sister Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie is set to enjoy an action-packed life on Portuguese shores, with golf, swimming, horseback riding and yoga on the agenda.

As reported by The Telegraph, the family has moved into the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club as Jack is now working with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development nearby. Having golf and swimming right on their doorstep makes for the perfect incentive to get active.

Princess Eugenie's active new lifestyle sounds remarkably similar to Prince Harry's life in California, which has seen the Duke of Sussex get really into polo, among other outdoor pursuits.

Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known to have a special bond, meeting up for dinner in the US in February.

Princess Eugenie sat with Prince Harry and husband Jacks Brooksbank during the Platinum Jubilee

Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left England to reside in the USA, Princess Eugenie has been living at Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor estate.

Harry and Meghan kindly offered the property to Eugenie and her husband to accommodate their growing family, further proving their close relationship which doesn't seem to have wavered in the slightest since the Sussexes moved over to Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are moving to Portugal

Princess Eugenie has been open about her love of exercise in the past. In 2016 she told Harper's Bazaar: "I go to the park from 7 to 8. I do circuits, which I love because they're quick: burpees, squat jumps, lunges, the whole lot. It's much better, as I can't run for a long time," she said.

