Eva Longoria loves the trampoline workout - here’s how you can do trampoline cardio at home and shed pounds

We all became obsessed with home workouts back in 2020, and our love of exercising at home hasn't waned since. From rowing machines to spin bikes, our homes are full of fitness equipment, but there's one piece of home workout gear we love above all else: the mini-trampoline.

Compact, fun and seriously effective, trampoline workouts are loved by actress Eva Longoria, who frequently shares videos from her bounce sessions, performing squats and kicks whilst jumping. Singer Nicole Scherzinger is also known to love bouncing about. So what's the appeal of trampoline workouts?

WATCH: Eva Longoria shows off her skills on the mini-trampoline

Benefits of trampoline workouts

1. Trampolining torches calories

"Trampolining is a fantastic way of improving your cardiovascular endurance through an aerobic workout- similar to going out for a jog," says personal trainer Bailey Shaw, who works with wellness brand fourfive. "In a 30-minute trampolining session you can burn anything between 130-200 calories depending on your pace," she continues.

2. Trampolining tones your whole body

"The force you need to apply to bounce on a trampoline works to tone up the muscles, mainly in your legs and stomach," explains Bailey. "Add in upper body movements with some light two to three kg weights in your hand and you have a full-body workout that is proven to have you sweating after just 10 minutes."

Add weights to your trampoline workouts for extra intensity

3. Trampolining is low impact

Trampolining raises the heart rate and helps you get a serious sweat on, but it's lower impact on your joints than running, because the springy platform absorbs energy.

4. Trampoline workouts are fun!

A trampoline workout is so much more joyful than pounding the pavements or performing burpees.

5. Trampolines are small

If you've got a Peloton, a Hydrorow or a Body Pump set at home, you'll know they take us serious amounts of room. A mini trampoline folds up neatly, so your home doesn't resemble Virgin Active.

Sold? These are the best mini trampolines to buy

FitPulse Mini Trampoline, £83.55/$99.99, Amazon

Fitness Trampoline for Adults, £49.99/$61.25, Amazon

Gielmiy Fitness trampoline, £99.99/$122.51, Amazon

Kanchimi mini trampoline, £89.99/$110, Amazon

