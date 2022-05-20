Dianne Buswell sends her support to Strictly co-star Amy Dowden amid health update Amy Dowden shocked fans with a worrying selfie, taken during a flare-up of Crohns.

Amy Dowden has been inundated by support from fans after sharing a worrying selfie, taken during a flare-up of her Crohn's disease.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional shared the photo to raise awareness of her health issue, in honour of World IBD Day, and wrote an emotional caption to accompany the candid photo. "I wanted to show the reality of flares!" Amy wrote. "Today I want to share times I found tough. One of which is being judged for your condition!"

WATCH: Amy Dowden shares the realities of living with Crohn's

"I would do anything in the world not to live with it, I often say what did I do to deserve this?" Amy continued. "I'd be robbed of opportunities and dreams because I’d be seen as a 'risk' which would frustrate and upset me, which as many know isn't good for any sufferers.

"Why punish us anymore? Having IBD doesn’t take away your talents, your hard work, your work ethic! In fact it makes us stronger," she continued.

Amy's Strictly Come Dancing co-stars were quick to flood the post with support. Dianne Buswell commented: "Love you, so proud of you," while Oti Mabuse wrote: "We love you baby." Aljaž Škorjanec simply left a heart in the comments.

Amy Dowden shared a photo from a recent flare-up

Former Strictly contestants sent their love too. Gemma Atkinson and EastEnders actress Emma Barton both dropped three hearts in the comments.

To help raise awareness of IBD, Amy held a Q&A on her Instagram Stories for her followers to ask questions. One asked what Amy's trigger foods are, to which she replied red meat and nuts.

Another queried if the illness impacted her studies, prompting Amy to reveal she'd had to leave her a-level exams because she felt so unwell, but managed to get through it in the end.

Amy Dowden in her full Strictly glam

Amy last had a flare-up in December 2021, which saw her move in with her Strictly dance partner Tom Fletcher while she recovered.

