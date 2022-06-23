Ruth Langsford undergoes dramatic transformation amid menopause concerns

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford always looks fab, and on Tuesday she shared she has a helping hand in the hair department since going through menopause.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women presenter, 61, revealed the impact menopause has had on her, explaining: "Menopause has left my hair a bit thinner," before sharing she has extensions fitted to boost her natural locks.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shares menopause hair fix

"I've been so happy with [my extensions]… I have them to add fullness to my hair not length. Menopause has left my hair a bit thinner so these give me a bit of fullness back. Highly recommend them."

Ruth's fans were quick to heap praise on her hair, writing: "You always look wonderful and the hair is perfect giving you that extra fullness," while another said: "Loving the extensions."

Another follower mused if fellow ITV star Lorraine Kelly also has extensions in her hair to get her full, bouncy look, while another recommended Viviscal supplements to help with thinning hair.

Ruth Langsford's hair always looks full

Menopause can make the hair appear thinner, with more strands falling out. This is down to the drop in hormone oestrogen, which promotes hair growth, density and fullness. With less of this in ready supply, hair can lose its lustre.

Ruth isn't the only Loose Women star to talk about how menopause has impacted their hair. Nadia Sawalha shared she's gone through something similar, saying her hair needs an extra-moisture boost now, post-menopause.

Ruth Langsford has found her hair becoming thinner since menopause

Nadia asked her followers if they'd seen an impact on their hair since menopause, and 83 per cent said yes, with comments reading: "I too have curly hair but it's lost its oomph with menopause." Another wrote: "My hair is thinning with age," while another lamented: "I'm peri[menopausal] and have fine limp hair."

