Geri Horner's secret to looking incredible at 50

Geri Horner is set to turn 50 in August, and in a revealing new interview the Spice Girl, who is the first from the group to hit the milestone age, has revealed how she stays fit and healthy.

In the interview with glossy magazine Amazing, Geri revealed she starts every day with an early morning horse ride, before dashing off on the school run. With daily horse riding on the agenda, it's no surprise Geri is so sprightly.

The star, who was a fan of yoga in the early 2000s is in incredible shape – so how does horse riding help maintain her toned figure?

Horse riding has many health benefits, with core strength a key reason to take to the saddle.

To stay balanced on horseback you need to use your core muscles, physically strengthening your body which is essential as we age to prevent injury.

Geri Horner starts every day with a horse ride

Horse riding is a full-body workout, helping to increase your balance and improve posture too – so that's why Geri's posture has always been so impeccable!

Balance is increasingly important as we age. "Balance enables us to move confidently, but your sense of balance deteriorates as you enter your 40s and 50s and can make you less physically confident," Dr. Michael Mosley said on his health podcast Just One Thing.

Geri is in incredible shape

Better balance means fewer injuries from falling, which according to the World Health Organisation is the second most common cause of accidental death worldwide – and while Geri is surely a few years off worrying about 'having a fall' it sets her in good stead for getting older.

Geri has many horses at her home in Oxfordshire

Other health benefits of horse riding include improved coordination, plus muscle toning and strength. Horse riding can also promote flexibility as the rhythmic moments keep your muscles relaxed and supple.

Horse riding also burns calories to help maintain a healthy weight and allows the rider to get a daily dose of fresh air to blow away the cobwebs – no wonder Geri always looks so fresh!

