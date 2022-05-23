Geri Horner posts cheeky video from her beautiful farmhouse - and husband Christian's reaction is priceless See Christian Horner's public reaction

Geri Horner's idyllic family farmhouse is full of beloved animals and one huge resident was feeling very mischievous at the weekend – fans love how the moment was caught on camera.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, Geri shared a video of herself greeting her racehorse Hector as he boldly munched away on a beautiful hedge situated a few feet over his fence. As Hector reached for another mouthful the former Spice Girl gently interrupted him with a pat and said "Hello… is this okay? I'm not sure if daddy's going to like that, you eating this?" As Hector contently snorted.

Geri clearly has a soft spot for the cheeky equine and fondly conceded, "Aw you're such a big boy and you're hungry." As she grinned at the camera.

Hungry Hector reaches for a bite

Much to the delight of fans, we saw a rare interaction between Geri and her husband, F1 star Christian Horner who saw the Instagram post where Geri had written: "Hector is eating the hedge. Hungry big boy" with a smiley face, and Christian promptly replied, "Leave my hedge alone!!!" with a mortified, albeit playful, emoji face.

Geri and Christian at their idyllic farmhouse

Fans were thoroughly tickled and littered the post with laughter emojis with one fan writing; "The crunchy noise it made in the beginning."

Other fans were enamoured by Hector and commented on how "gorgeous" he is, with another writing "He's SO handsome" and "what a beauty!"

Hector the racehorse

Hector is very special to the family and in February the former Spice Girl shared on Instagram that the racehorse took part in his first race ever and came in at a very respectable second place.

Geri shared a selection of beautiful pictures and videos capturing the day including a wonderful snap of her with Hannah Henn, the female jockey who rode Hector to triumph.

The Horner family split their time between their two family homes in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire. with children Monty, four, Bluebell, 16, and Olivia, eight, and their properties boast everything from swimming pools to a boating lake.

The Horner family's kitchen garden

The farmhouse in Banbury is particularly special to them as Christian explained during an interview with Luxury London in 2019; "Restoring the farm has been my hobby – the way I put racing out of my mind."

Ginger Spice and the chicken named Ginger

The brood care for a number of animals at their country retreats, including goats and a pet chicken called Ginger. There are also three miniature donkeys, called Betsy, Bobby and Nelly.

Hopefully, we'll see more animal antics from the farm.

