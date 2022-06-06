Halle Berry shares the £11.99 secret to her supremely toned legs - Kate Hudson is a fan!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Actress Halle Berry has been admired for her long, toned legs for years now, and on Sunday she gave an insight into how she maintains them.

Sharing a post from her wellness brand Respin on Instagram, Halle revealed her love for ankle weights. She reposted a fan’s story where she professed their love of Halle’s Respin ankle weights, with Halle commenting "Yassss!" with the strong-arm emoji.

WATCH: Halle Berry bares toned abs during intense workout

Ankle weights work by adding a constant but comfortable resistance to your workout, making your muscles work harder during even the most simple of moves – take a leg raise for example.

Adding an ankle weight to a leg raise intensifies it for better toning and they can be used in all kinds of workouts, from yoga to aerobics, boxing, pilates and walking.

Ankle weights are also handy if you’re recovering from an injury, as they can be used to strengthen during rehab.

Halle Berry shared her love of ankle weights on Instagram

Halle Berry isn’t the only fan of adding ankle weights to her workouts. Model Vogue Williams regularly adds them to her exercises too, while Hailey Bieber uses them during donkey kicks to tone her glutes.

Fellow actress Kate Hudson adds ankle weights to her Pilates sessions too, with her trainer Nicole Stuart telling Self: "Ankle weights are a great way to change things up and work your lower [body] more. Kate just likes to throw them on sometimes to switch things up."

Halle Berry has impressively toned legs

Fancy trying ankle weights for yourself? These are the ones to add to your basket

Bala Bangles 1lb Ankle Weight, £49.95/$68.93, Cult Beauty

These super-soft silicone ankle weights are comfortable to wear, plus they come in an array of gorgeous colours. These pink ones are our pick.

Reehut 1.5lbs Ankle Weight, £11.99/$14,99, Amazon

These budget-friendly ankle weights proves you don't have to spend a lot of money to copy Halle Berry's workout

ReSpin 2lb Ankle Weights, $12.75, ReSpin

These are Halle Berry's ankle weights of choice, courtesy of her brand ReSpon. "Add a kick to any workout with these babies," the actress says. "Maybe you need a little extra resistance in your cardio workout to get that heart pumping! Burn now, thank me later!"

