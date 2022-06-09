Gemma Strong
Reese Witherspoon reunites with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe to celebrate their son Deacon’s graduation – and fans go wild
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe might have ended their marriage some 15 years ago, but they remain on very good terms.
The former couple – who were married from 1999 until 2007 – share two children together, Ava and Deacon.
And they recently reunited in celebration of their son following his graduation.
Ryan, 47, shared a series of fun family snapshots showing the trio enjoying a "homeschool graduation" together. The actor took on the role of 'principle' and can be fully dressed up in a cap and gown as he shakes his son's hand in a short video.
Reese, meanwhile, also appears in the clip, fishing her son's cap out of the swimming pool after his 'ceremony'.
"homeschool graduation feat. @matt_sinn & @benmassing," Ryan captioned the post. "reese w the cap grab [crying laughing emoji]. (i played principal)."
Deacon was among the first to respond, sweetly writing "Best dad ever," in the comments. A huge number of fans remarked how nice it was to see the group all together, with one writing: "Best co-parents!"
Just last year, Reese and Ryan again reunited in celebration of their son's 18th birthday.
Proud dad Ryan took to Instagram to share a lovely picture of himself, Deacon and ex-wife Reese smiling at the table in a restaurant in front of a birthday cake, alongside a heartfelt message.
The actor wrote: "Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son. You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you."
He added: "We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup.. (I’d say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon.)"
Reese was quick to reply to the comment, writing: "So proud of our boy. I mean our ADULT son!" alongside a love heart emoji. Deacon replied too, adding: "Thanks dad!! I love you."
