Rebel Wilson takes the plunge in a swimsuit for jaw-dropping Icelandic waterside photo The Senior Year star is a water nymph

Rebel Wilson is having the time of her life on vacation, making her next stop in Iceland and taking in some of the frigid cold in an unexpected way.

MORE: Rebel Wilson stuns in flirty dress as she steps out with new girlfriend

The actress shared a photograph of herself enjoying a dip in the Icelandic waters with steam rising nearby, surrounded by the beautiful scenery behind her and basking in the faint sunlight.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona show off their dresses before Vanity Fair party

Rebel donned an appropriate black one-piece swimsuit for the occasion featuring a plunging neckline which she had zipped down, and protected herself from the cold by pairing it with a blue beanie.

"Midnight in Iceland," she simply titled her breathtaking photograph, and her friends immediately began raving over it, deeming it "incredible!"

MORE: Rebel Wilson's new romance with Ramona Agruma is 'very serious,' say friends

"Wow. That's beautiful," a fan commented, with another saying: "Wow you sure live the life Rebel," and a third wrote: "That is just a dream!!!!! Look at you shine at midnight."

Also making herself known in the comments was her new girlfriend Ramona Agruma, who simply responded with a heart emoji.

Rebel took the plunge on her Icelandic trip

Ramona, in fact, joined the Pitch Perfect star on her trip, taking to her own social media to share snippets from their time in the European country together.

The highlight of it was an adorable snapshot of the couple together in a helicopter wearing matching blue puffer jackets and captioned: "Let's go for a swim!"

MORE: Rebel Wilson reveals she's found her 'princess' in intimate new photo - 'love is love'

MORE: Rebel Wilson's new selfie earns praise following Wikipedia's pre weight-loss photo debacle

The Australian star has clearly been spending a lot of relaxing time by the water recently, displaying her toned physique in a chic swimwear set for another photograph she shared.

While this one looked to be from a much sunnier climate, she still looked just as incredible in her baby pink knit cardigan, bared with a bikini top and high-waisted bottoms.

The star was joined by her new girlfriend Ramona on the trip

Rebel let her hair fall down beside her face, completing her look with sunglasses and a bottle of wine for another fun day in the sun.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.