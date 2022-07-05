Eamonn Holmes surprises fans amid ongoing health battles Eamonn is always on the go

There's no denying that GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes is a busy man. Not only does he host his regular slot on the news channel alongside Isabel Webster, he writes his newspaper column and attends copious events.

The former This Morning star's busy schedule has become a source of amazement among fans who worry that the star is overdoing it following his recent back troubles, which saw him hospitalised in June. On a recent Instagram post of Eamonn and fellow TV star Kirsty Gallacher, who were at Silverstone for the Grand Prix, one fan wrote: "Where do you get your stamina from for all these events?! Hope your back is much better."

Another commented: "You never cease to amaze me, you obviously have recovered."

Eamonn's fans are referring to the fact that he was forced to take time off work in June due to his ongoing back problems.

"I ended up in hospital after waking up in the middle of the night suffering excruciating pain. I immediately knew something wasn't right," Eamonn wrote at the time. He went on to explain that the pain was caused by two prolapsed discs in his back.

Eamonn Holmes with Kirsty Gallacher at the Grand Prix

Eamonn went on to spend over a week in hospital, before returning to work the following week. While he appears to be on the mend, fan concerns are still high, but Eamonn didn't reply to their worries.

Other followers asked questions about Kirsty, who used to be a regular on GB News, but took time off due to a tumour in her ear canal that made it difficult to sleep, and hard to cope with the 3 am starts on GB News.

Eamonn Holmes uses a walking stick to support his back

One commenter asked: "Did you discuss [Kirsty] coming back to GB News?" while another said: "Has she left GB News forever? I thought she was just taking a health break? Would be lovely to see her back, if only as a guest."

Kirsty is yet to confirm whether she'll return to her job.

