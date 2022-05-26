Eamonn Holmes shocks fans as he turns to alternative medicine to cure back problems His wife Ruth Langsford couldn't help but poke fun at him

Eamonn Holmes has been honest with fans about his health problems, in particular, his chronic pain as a result of three slipped discs in his back.

Earlier this year, he admitted that the consequences of living with a trapped sciatic nerve have been "emasculating" as he's had to sell his car and can't even put his own shoes and socks on because he can no longer bend down.

On Wednesday, however, he shared a picture on his Instagram, revealing how he is trying to improve his condition.

"My osteo James has just gone home. How am I supposed to get into bed now?" he joked alongside a picture showing his back covered in cups.

The presenter shared a picture of his back during cupping therapy

The GB News presenter also shared the hashtag "Cupping", revealing he had taken part in cupping therapy, an alternative medicine in which a local suction is created on the skin with the application of heated cups. Benefits of cupping include improving circulation, relieving pain and promoting mobility.

Friends and fans were quick to share their thoughts on the photo, with Carol Vorderman writing: "That actually looks HORRIFIC."

Wife Ruth Langsford joked: "My Ninja Turtle," whilst Lisa Snowdon added: "Ruth will be playing the peace pipes on your back."

Other fans labelled him "Hedgehog Holmes," whilst another remarked: "Damian Hirst just valued this at £1m."

Eamonn has suffered with chronic back pain for months

Talking about his back pain to The Sun recently, Eamonn admitted it had been a difficult year due to his back issues.

"For months now I haven't been able to walk, sometimes at all, and it has really taken its toll on everyone around me too..."

The 62-year-old broadcaster's candid comments came a few months after he confessed his recovery had unfortunately stalled.

"The thing I'm struggling with at the moment is a dead right leg," he said on This Morning. "I've had two dislocated discs for the past five months. I'm having all sorts of treatment and working through it with all sorts of things like dietary and hydrotherapy."

He added that there had been "progression", but not as much as he had hoped.