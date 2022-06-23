Rochelle Humes follows Eamonn Holmes' controversial health advice

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes is committed to a healthy lifestyle, regularly sharing insights into her supplement and workout routines, and on Wednesday she revealed she is a fan of cupping.

The ancient practice of cupping, which is loved by Rochelle's former ITV co-star Eamonn Holmes, is a quick and effective release of tension, getting the blood flowing to the area and ridding it of toxins.

During a cupping session, suction is created on the skin with the application of heated cups, resulting in benefits including improved circulation, pain relief and better mobility.

Eamonn undergoes cupping to cope with ongoing back pain, but Rochelle didn't reveal why she had turned to the practice.

Sharing a photo of a series of cups, she simply wrote: "The best evenings," accompanied by the "wellness" hashtag.

Rochelle Humes posted about cupping on Instagram

Rochelle booked her cupping session with London and Buckinghamshire-based practitioner The Herbalist, who has also performed cupping on celebrities including Amanda Holden and Rochelle's husband Marvin Humes.

A deep dive on The Herbalist's Instagram reveals that Rochelle has long been a cupping convert, with a series of posts on the account showing Rochelle's back covered in the cupping implements dating back to three years ago.

Rochelle Humes' fans show great interest in her wellness routine

Fans of Rochelle are often intrigued by her wellbeing regime. In an Instagram live on Wednesday, Rochelle shared that the question she is asked most when she goes live is about her supplement routine.

The presenter shared that she currently relies on JS Health vitamins, taking Hair and Energy, which she said got her hair back to its best after she had her baby Blake, as well as PM +, as she struggles to sleep, and Collagen powder every morning.

