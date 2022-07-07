Phillip Schofield risks allergic reaction in This Morning segment

Thursday's episode of This Morning is being broadcast from the forest for the show's 'Forestival' and while it makes for fab viewing, it could be dangerous for host Phillip Schofield.

SEE: Phillip Schofield's incredible property portfolio revealed – from family mansion to bachelor pad

Phillip is allergic to bee and wasp stings and had previously said he reacts "very badly to mosquitos," he even has an epi-pen to prevent him from going into anaphylactic shock, so filming in the forest alongside Holly Willoughby could be dangerous for the TV star.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield's cosy living room revealed

Despite his severe allergy, Phil rushed to help his neighbour's gardener in summer 2021, after he was stung by a bee three times and went into anaphylactic shock.

MORE: Inside Phillip Schofield's former marital home

MORE: Phillip Schofield sparks viewer reaction after he 'draws blood' while presenting This Morning

Because Phil is familiar with the issue, he knew to call an ambulance immediately, praising the emergency services for arriving in three minutes.

His bee and wasp allergy isn't the host's only health woe. Phillip has also spoken about suffering from tinnitus.

This Morning was broadcast from the forest on Thursday

The 59-year-old presenter told viewers in December 2021 that he has been suffering from the hearing condition for a number of years. Discussing the condition, which can sound like a whooshing, hushing, or ringing in the ear, he said: "I suffer from tinnitus. Mine started years and years ago. I can remember exactly when it started, I was sitting in a car and we were going over Henley Bridge, and I thought: 'What's that noise?!'"

LOOK: This Morning viewers slam awkward Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield interview in 'dreadful' segment

"Thankfully it’s not too severe, it’s a nuisance. I hear it when I’m lying in bed at night, it’s not thankfully debilitating."

Being outside is a risk for Phillip Schofield due to his allergies

This is not the first time that Phillip has discussed his hearing problems. He first opened up about suffering from the condition in May 2021 while talking to the daytime show's resident GP, Dr Nighat Arif. "It's constant. It's never silent in my head." he said at the time before going on to describe it as a "high-pitched noise".

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.