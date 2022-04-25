Alison Hammond shares stunning swimsuit photo - fans all say the same thing The This Morning star said she's prioritising self-care

Alison Hammond is currently taking a well-earned break in Dubai following a busy few weeks filling in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning.

The presenter, who recently shared she's been struggling with hay fever, told fans she's prioritising self-care, posting a swoon-worthy poolside video from Dubai, captioned: "Self-care and self-love is me right now."

WATCH: Alison Hammond shared a dreamy video from Dubai

In the video, Alison is living the dream in a rooftop pool, swishing about the clear water with Dubai's breathtaking skyline in the background. Ever a style icon, the star is rocking a leopard print swimming costume and glamorous sunglasses with a pretty red lipstick.

Alison fans were quick to praise the star for looking after herself, commenting: "Yesssss queen- so deserved," while another wrote: "Enjoy every minute you work hard," and "Have the best time - you will be missed."

The presenter's fans were also full of admiration for her look, writing: "You look amazing. Love your cozy, I need it," while another penned: "You look bloody amazing Alison."

Alison Hammond's fans loved her sassy swimwear

Alison's well-earned break comes after co-star Dermot O'Leary expressed his concern for her health on air.

The 47-year-old admitted on the ITV show that she was feeling a little under the weather before asking about Dermot's health. "I'm fine. I'm worried about you!" he replied. "You've got hay fever, haven’t you?"

Alison then confirmed that she was indeed suffering from seasonal allergies, but confessed she panicked that she had contracted Covid. "A little bit of hay fever. But obviously, you get worried, don't you?" she said to Dermot.

Dermot O'Leary shared his concerns for Alison's health

"You think, 'Is it the big C?' but it's not. I came in I did a test straight away; it is hay fever." She added: "I know the difference between hay fever and feeling with the big C."

