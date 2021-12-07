Phillip Schofield sparks viewer reaction after he 'draws blood' while presenting This Morning Holly Willoughby couldn't help but poke fun at him!

Phillip Schofield sparked a hilarious reaction from viewers while presenting Tuesday's episode of This Morning after suffering an injury – and his co-star Holly Willoughby couldn't resist joining in the fun, too.

MORE: This Morning viewers bewildered as show makes major change for very special reason

While discussing snaps of Christmas decorations that viewers had sent into the show, the presenter managed to prick his finger with the holly bush that was laid out in front of him – and it looked painful!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield sparks a big reaction after being 'attacked by holly' on This Morning

Phillip said: "Ow! The holly! Every single time. Look I'm now bleeding!" The TV star then realised the cut was minor, but joked: "I'm having to squeeze it so you can see... look you can see [the blood!]"

Phillip's reaction to the injury then prompted Holly to poke fun at her colleague as she joked: "Why does it get you every time?!" She then couldn't resist making a quip about the coincidence of the name, adding: "It attacked you, you were attacked by Holly! Do you need to see a nurse?"

Viewers were quickly tickled by the amusing moment and took to Twitter to join Holly in making fun of Phillip's minor wound. The official Twitter account for the show shared the video of the moment, along with the caption: "Live footage of Phillip being attacked by holly."

MORE: Holly Willoughby's dream wedding dress inspired by rock music video – see photo

MORE: James Martin makes surprising revelation about his childhood

Holly and Phillip were left in fits of laughter after Phillip's injury

Fans then responded in the replies underneath, with one person joking: "The new bat girl villain @hollywills. Miss Holly Wood. She turns even leaves into killer plants!"

A second added: "Shocking scenes on This Morning!" and added a gasping-faced emoji, as a third wrote: "You get used to it," followed by a string of laughing-face emojis.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the show, audiences were thrilled to see a different type of beginning to the ITV morning programme.

Rather than the usual greeting, the show opened with a beautiful medley of West Side Story with a set made especially for the occasion. An amazing singer performed classics from the musical, including Tonight and I Feel Pretty, and the presenters were full of praise for the performance.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.