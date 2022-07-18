How Kate Middleton protects herself during a heatwave

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has the kind of complexion that suggests she's never been sunburned in her life – and that could well be true, as she has a series of tricks up her sleeve to protect herself from the sun.

As someone who often has to be in formal dress in sunnier climes (think Caribbean tours), Duchess Kate needs to think of little ways to protect herself in the heat. From hats to hydration, here's the advice Prince William's wife always follows.

1. Wear a hat in the sun

The mum-of-three regularly wears splendid hats to public engagements, but these fashion statements are a far cry from her heat-protecting hats.

The Duchess wore a fetching beach hat to protect her head from the rays at Wimbledon this year.

Duchess Kate at Wimbledon in 2022

She doesn't always go for stylish hats though. Prince William's wife often opts for a cap to protect her in the heat – function sometimes wins out!

The Duchess of Cambridge sometimes wears a cap for sun protection

2. Wear sunglasses

Duchess Kate pulls off rockstar chic with aplomb, regularly wearing a chic pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes from harmful rays. She switches between classic Ray-Ban sunnies to glam, big specs, depending on the occasion.

Kate Middleton has an impressive collection of sunglasses

3. Use a UV umbrella

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted using a UV umbrella while in Singapore in 2012, shielding her from the strong sun.

Duchess Kate used a parasol to shade herself from the sun

4. Stay hydrated

Everyone knows that it's essential to stay hydrated amid a heatwave, and Duchess is never without water in hand when the sun is shining. She was even spotted encouraging Prince Louis to drink up during the Platinum Jubilee.

The Duchess is on top of her hydration

5. Use SPF skincare

Duchess Kate reportedly loves Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Skin Perfector, which has SPF30 in it. SPF skincare doesn’t tend to be enough to protect the skin (you should use a teaspoon of SPF to cover your face, and that would be an awful lot of foundation!) but it's a good start.

For better protection from UVA and UVB rays, she should try Skingredients' Moisturising and Priming Skin Shield SPF 50 PA+++. It protects from UVA, UVB, pollution and blue light, plus it gives the skin a dewy glow.

