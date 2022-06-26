Celine Dion shares heartfelt personal message about love during Pride Month The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker had a special message for her fans

Celine Dion has a legion of fans around the world and had a sweet surprise for them over the weekend.

MORE: Céline Dion celebrates amazing milestone after new tour update

With the end of Pride Month coming near and countless parades happening over the next few days, the award-winning star sent a rare personal message on social media, revealing her newly-updated Pride playlist.

She wrote: "Dance the weekend away with Celine's newly updated Pride playlist! Be loud, be proud and don't forget that love is love..."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Celine Dion's health battle explained

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Thank you my queen," while another wrote: "This is super." A third added: "Love is love."

MORE: Celine Dion looks so different in rare family photo

MORE: Celine Dion shares heartbreaking message after sad death

The singer has been keeping a relatively low profile of late as she concentrates on getting back to full health.

Recently, she updated her fans on her recovery with a message from her home, revealing that she was being forced to postpone the dates of her Europe tour once again as a result of her health issues.

Celine Dion shared a heartfelt message about Pride Month

She said: "Hi everyone. Well, here we are again. I'm so sorry that we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time.

MORE: Celine Dion looks radiant as she celebrates very happy news

MORE: Celine Dion shares emotional update - 'I can't believe it'

"First, we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, and now it is my health issues that is causing us to postpone some shows and unfortunately, we have to cancel some too."

During the message, the star reassured fans she is getting better, but very slowly after still suffering from spasms despite having treatment from the doctor and medication.

Celine Dion's tour has been postponed due to her health

She added finally: "But all I can say is that I'm doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100 percent at my shows because that is what you deserve."

MORE: Celine Dion on the verge of tears as she shares health update

MORE: Celine Dion shares update as fans worry about her health

While recovering at home, Celine will no doubt be enjoying spending quality time with her family. The singer is a doting mom to three sons - René-Charles, and twins Nelson and Eddy, who she shares with her late husband René Angélil.

While Celine tends to her keep her children out of the spotlight, she recently posted a picture of herself with the three of them sitting around the table at home to mark Mother's Day.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.