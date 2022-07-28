Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower praised by fans as he delivers emotional health update

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has been praised by fans as he shared a heartfelt update on his journey of sobriety.

MORE: Joseph Quinn talks returning to Stranger Things for season five

Jamie took to Twitter to share that "12 and a half years ago I was in active addiction" and that it got "so bad" he ended up in hospital.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stranger Things Volume 2 trailer

"I am now 7 1/2 years clean and sober. I have made many mistakes in my life," he continued, adding: "But each day is a chance to start again. Atone for mistakes and grow.

"For anyone who wakes up thinking 'oh god not again' I promise you there’s a way. I’m so grateful to be where I am, I’m so grateful to be sober. I’m so grateful to be. Remember, we are all works in progress J x."

READ: Everything we know about Stranger Things season five

READ: David Harbour feels protective towards Stranger Things co-stars

"You should be very proud," wrote one fan while others praised his honesty and shared how it helps. "It takes so much strength to pull through everyday, I've been there. We love you and we’ll be by your side through it all," added another.

The actor, who also starred in Twilight and Shadowhunters films, has never been afraid to be honest about his addiction, telling fans in 2019 that "one of the first things that they teach you when you’re in recovery is to be super honest about what it is that you’re feeling, like guilt, shame, fear, sadness, whatever".

But each day is a chance to start again. Atone for mistakes and grow.

For anyone who wakes up thinking “oh god not again” I promise you there’s a way. I’m so grateful to be where I am, I’m so grateful to be sober. I’m so grateful to be.

Remember, we are all works in progress

J x — Jamie Campbell Bower (@Jamiebower) July 27, 2022

Jamie took to Twitter

"The most important thing is, and it’s the hardest thing to do, is just express exactly what it is that you’re feeling," he shared.

Jamie was previously engaged to Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright and had a five-year on-and-off relationship with Emily in Paris star Lily Collins after the pair met on the set of The Mortal Instruments.

He is now reportedly dating talent manager Jess Moloney, and that the pair have been together for 18 months.

Jamie has been sober for almost eight years

He stars in season four of Netflix's hit series Stranger Things as the terrifying tentacled villain Vecna.

Vecna is expected to return for season five, with the actor telling The Hollywood Reporter: "Let me put it this way: I know about season five. Take from that what you will."