Yellowstone's Lainey Wilson inundated with prayers after 'critical' family emergency

Yellowstone star Lainey Wilson has shared her fears for her father after revealing a "family emergency" has forced her to cancel two upcoming shows.

The country music singer first took to Instagram to share a cryptic post in which she asked her fans to pray for her family. She wrote: "Due to a family emergency, I'm unable to play this weekend's shows in Maquoketa, IA and Arnold Park, IA. I'm so sorry to cancel last minute, but please trust I would not be backing out if it weren't critical. Please keep my family in your prayers."

While she didn't go into details, Lainey later shared a photo of herself and her father, Brian Wilson, revealing that the emergency involved her beloved dad.

She wrote: "My deddy [sic]. My cowboy. Please keep lifting him up in prayer. Toughest man I know." Fans rushed to send the musician supportive messages, with one responding: "Praying praying praying praying praying praying praying!!!!!!!! In Jesus' name."

A second said: "Praying, love. Sending all the well wishes we got your way." A third added: "Praying for you & your sweet family."

It's been a very busy time for Lainey, who has recently been filming season five of the popular Western drama, Yellowstone. Her casting was announced in June, but she doesn't have to dig too deep to get into character for her new role as she is slated to play a musician named Abby on the show.

Earlier this month, Lainey caused a stir among her followers when she posted a behind-the-scenes photo, which showed her sitting in a folding chair with the Yellowstone logo emblazoned across the back of it.

She also posted a video on her Stories which gave fans a glimpse of the real-life ranch that is used as the set for the show in Darby, Montana. Many of country music's biggest stars reacted to the photo, including Carly Pearce, Callista Clark, and Brittney Spencer, who all shared their excitement over Lainey's new role.

Lainey isn't the only new face who will appear in season five of the Kevin Costner-led drama. American Horror Story star Kai Caster, Your Honor's Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri - who also portrayed Claire Dutton in the prequel series 1883 - will be joining the cast as new recurring characters.

