Duchess Kate has royal fans saying the same thing after weekend appearance

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible in Plymouth as she took part in a friendly boat race alongside SailGP's GB team on Sunday.

Ahead of the impressive competition, Kate stepped out in a sensational nautical-themed look but it was a pair of 'Oyster' Holland Cooper shorts that had fans saying the same thing about the doting mother-of-three.

WATCH: Duchess Kate enjoys victory with Great Britain SailGP team

"Beautiful legs, like a top model!" one fan enthused on Getty photographer Chris Jackson's post of the Duchess. A second echoed the same sentiments writing: "If we didn’t know who she was it would be easy to believe she’s either an A-list star or supermodel."

Others took to Prince William and Kate's official Twitter account to leave their comments. One fan penned: "Love Kate's shorts," with a red love heart. A second added: "Always bringing the energy. She is such a superstar."

Kate looked incredible for the event

A third penned: "Fantastic…and the Duchess looks fabulous!"

The exciting day saw Kate don a second, yet wildly different outfit, as she became a full member of the British crew. She swapped her glamorous tailored shorts for a full-length wetsuit and life jacket.

Kate was in high spirits ahead of the race

The Duchess also swept her long locks into a sporty ponytail which she wore through a light grey cap that read: "GBR, Sail GP team."

Kate was the perfect sportswoman and inspired a British sailing victory over the opposing New Zealand team in front of thousands of spectators who lined the Plymouth coast.

The team secured the win with the Duchess' help

The epic race, which took place ahead of the official final events of the SailGP international sailing competition, saw team GB take on endurance swimmer and environmentalist Lewis Pugh as a guest racer alongside Peter Burling and Blair Tuke on the New Zealand F50.

Kate was visiting the SailGP event site in her role as the patron of the 1851 Trust, the official charity of the Great Britain SailGP Team.

