Cheryl looks so glam as she shows off most indulgent birthday cake

Cheryl marked her 39th birthday on Thursday – and celebrated with a generous helping of birthday cake. The mother-of-one took to social media to thank fans for their birthday wishes and support, while revealing that she had indulged in the sweet treat.

The Girls Aloud star, formerly known as Cheryl Cole, posed for a pouty selfie to reveal a birthday meal, which consisted of a slice of double-layered sponge cake with chocolate and vanilla icing, complete with a side of strawberries and a glass mug of builders tea.

She sported a sunshine yellow jumper layered over a white turtle neck for the happy occasion ad wore her brunette tresses tied back in a casual ponytail.

Cheryl took to Instagram to share the sweet snap with followers. She captioned the pretty selfie: "Thank you so much for all the lovely birthday wishes. I think I’ve had the best one yet. I have never been more in gratitude or contentment ! (Or ate so much cake) sending so much love," with a string of birthday-themed emojis.

The star turned 39 on Thursday

Fans adored the singer’s wholesome post and penned more birthday love online. “Happy birthday gorgeous one,” one follower said, while another commented: “Gorgeous!!!! I love you so much!!! Hope you’ve had an amazing day bday girl.” Another added: “Happy birthday!! So happy to hear that you're having an amazing day,” with a fourth mentioning: “The cake looks so good.”

Cheryl enjoys the occasional sweet treat

Cheryl was recently the centre of attention as her dramatic birth story was revealed by her ex-Liam Payne. The former One Direction bandmate shared details of Cheryl's experience while speaking to YouTuber Logan Paul and made the revelation that the singer had had a haemorrhage in labour.

Because of Cheryl's condition, Liam was left in charge of baby Bear. "It was me and a baby in the room and I had to take care of it," he recalled. Admitting it was a "difficult" situation.

