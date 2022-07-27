Holly Willoughby seriously divides fans with new photo of son Chester The This Morning star is a mum of three

Holly Willoughby is officially in holiday mode having taken an extended break from This Morning.

MORE: Holly Willoughby shares candid photo from bed at start of summer holiday

The TV star is making the most of some time with her family, including her three children.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's teeth: What has theTV star had done to her smile?

But her latest photo of youngest son Chester has left fans seriously divided on Instagram.

READ: Holly Willoughby's marriage confession: 'You have to work hard'

MORE: Did you know this star of This Morning has a famous son?

Holly, 41, shared a close-up photo of seven-year-old Chester's snack bowl – featuring Oreos and pickles! "Is your kid as weird as mine??? #chester #pickles #oreo," she captioned the picture along with a vomiting emoji.

Chester's unusual food combination divided fans

Unsurprisingly, fans had a lot to say about the unusual combination. "Just looking at the pickles next to the Oreos is making me gag!" one confessed, while a second echoed: "I love pickles…..and Oreo's…..but together….I'm not convinced."

READ: Alison Hammond has genius response to Dermot O’Leary’s shock remark on This Morning

MORE: This Morning's Josie Gibson wows in colour block swimsuit for family photo

Others were on Chester's side. "Sweet n sour, can't beat it," said one, while a second added: "That's a great combination. It's good to have a pickle with sugary food too."

Holly is a proud mum to three children

And some parents had their own stories to share. "Yes," one replied. "My son eats boiled eggs with the yolk taken out and he adds raisins!"

Holly is a proud mum to three children – Chester and his older siblings, Harry, 13, and 11-year-old Belle.

READ: Holly Willoughby issues apology to sister for wedding day faux pas

MORE: Holly Willoughby reminisces about 'special' wedding day

Just next month, she will celebrate her 15th wedding anniversary with husband Dan Baldwin and in recent weeks has been reminiscing about their big day.

Holly and Dan married in August 2007

Holly and TV producer Dan, who met in 2004 on ITV children's show Ministry of Mayhem, got married on 4 August 2007 at St Michael's Church before hosting their wedding reception at Amberley Castle in West Sussex.

In a recent video shared on her Wylde Moon Instagram page, Holly spoke about their nuptials.

READ: Holly Willoughby's backless wedding corset that nobody knew about

MORE: Why Holly Willoughby never talks about her weight

"Always around this time of year it gets me thinking about those times in my life, my own wedding day when I married Dan back in August 2007," she said.

They are set to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary

"It feels like a very long time ago, we've been married 15 years this year, so it feels really special, but those memories are still as fresh as they were on the day."

Holly added: "It's a special, special time, isn't it? Your wedding day. From the dress to walking down the aisle, to the smell of those flowers that you'll never forget, to seeing all of your loved ones in one place – just a complete celebration in its purest form."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.