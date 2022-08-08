GB News presenter Kirsty Gallacher reveals truth behind her exit from the show

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kirsty Gallacher left GB News fans disappointed when she departed the show in December, and the presenter has now revealed her reason for quitting.

Speaking to Top Santé magazine, Kirsty shared: "I left GB News mainly for health reasons. I was presenting the breakfast show with Simon McCoy. I'd found out last autumn that I had an acoustic neuroma in my right ear, which is a small, benign tumour that causes low-level tinnitus.

Kirsty Gallacher shares an intense cardio workout

"It often deprives me of good-quality sleep, so getting up early to do breakfast shows took too much of a toll on my health," the star explained.

The news that Kirsty has no plans to return will come as a blow to her fans, who regularly query on Instagram when she'll be back on their screens.

Eamonn Holmes, who worked alongside Kirsty on GB News, shared a photo of the pair in July, with the post flooded with queries about when Kirsty would be back on their screens.

Kirsty Gallacher shared the health reason she quit GB News

"Did you discuss about coming back to GB News?" one asked, while another queried: "Has she left GB News forever? I thought she was just taking a health break. Would be lovely to see her back, if only as a guest."

In her Top Santé interview, the presenter spoke in detail about her health and fitness regime, sharing she enjoys a mixture of cardio fitness and weights, and that she's currently training for the Windsor Half Marathon which takes place in September.

Kirsty Gallacher is super fit

To recover from her intense fitness sessions, Kirsty likes to use a foam roller, explaining: "As I increase my running, I’ll have to do more stretching or I’ll end up injured."

A foam roller can help with muscle tightness and inflammation, and is an effective tool to use after your workouts.

