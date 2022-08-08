Eamonn Holmes' rare snap of adorable granddaughter Emilia leaves fans saying the same thing The GB News presenter looked delighted

Eamonn Holmes delighted fans on Sunday with an adorable new snap of his sweet granddaughter, Emilia.

Taking to Instagram, the GB News presenter shared a picture of Emilia who looked less than impressed whilst Eamonn hilariously pointed at the camera to help guide the youngster.

Garnering plenty of online attention, little Emilia wore a set of denim dungarees and wore her blonde hair in a single bunch on the top of her head.

Looking every inch the doting grandfather, the 62-year-old dressed down for the occasion, opting to wear a white T-shirt layered with a navy overshirt.

Eamonn beamed alongside little Emilia

He captioned his post: "My granddaughter Emilia gets so excited when I visit that her hair stands on end" followed by a laughing face emoji.

The presenter's fans all raced to the comment section to weigh in on the post, with many drawing attention to the young tot's comical facial expression. "Gorgeous girl reminds me of Pebbles from the Flintstones," wrote one, whilst a second chimed: "She looks like she's saying, 'oh grandad!'".

Declan celebrated his first Father's Day this year

Other fans wasted no time in pointing out the striking family resemblance with one writing: "She looks like you Eamonn! (Different hair obvs)", and a second noted: "Awhh she's adorable. She's defo got your genes" whilst a third added: "Got the Holmes blue eyes".

Little Emilia is the daughter of Eamonn's eldest child, Declan, 33. Along with his ex-wife Gabriella, the presenter also shares daughter Rebecca, 31, and son Niall, 29. Eamonn moreover shares son Jack, 20, with his wife Ruth Langsford. Declan and his wife Jenny welcomed their daughter Emilia in July 2021 and made the GB News presenter a grandfather for the first time.

Eamonn's sweet post comes after Ruth recently opened up about the couple's 25-year relationship. When asked to divulge the secret to their happy marriage, Ruth told HELLO!: "I think always respect, mutual respect. And we laugh a lot.

Ruth and Eamonn tied the knot in 2010

"I think love and lust and everything's wonderful at the start of a relationship. But really…you’ve got to have that connection as friends where you feel comfortable with each other."

Ruth and Eamonn were introduced by their mutual friend, TV presenter Sally Meen. They welcomed their son Jack in 2002 before getting married at The Elvetham hotel in Hampshire on 26 June 2010.

