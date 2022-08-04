Davina McCall celebrates huge news after 'intense' experience

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Davina McCall is a trailblazer when it comes to shining the spotlight on menopause, and this week saw the Long Lost Family star reach a huge milestone in her quest to raise awareness of menopause.

The presenter took to Instagram to share a video which saw her receive the first copy of her book, Menopausing, which she hopes will help readers care for themselves and cope with menopause symptoms.

The clip sees Davina, who looks incredible in a tiny black dress, burst into tears upon receiving the book, weeping: "I really didn't think I'd feel like this. It's even nicer than I thought it would be. Oh my god, it's so good! It looks so nice."

She captioned the post: "OMG, this was intense. My amazing editor Louise handing me my first copy of our book! Seeing all your experiences and stories actually on the page was so special, all the science and menopause knowledge from Dr. Naomi, incredible advice from experts.

"It will be with you on September 15th and that can’t come quick enough. To all of you out there, you are visible, you are important and you are heard."

Davina McCall's menopause book will be out in September

Davina's fellow celebrities were quick to celebrate the arrival of the book. Zoe Ball wrote: "I know so much time and love has gone into this book D. Can't wait to buy it for everyone I know. Thank you."

Martine McCutcheon, who credits Davina with helping her through menopause, commented: "Huge Congrats! You look so gorgeous in that little outfit too!"

