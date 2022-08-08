Louise Redknapp looks flawless in makeup-free post-workout selfie How does she look so good after exercise?

Louise Redknapp, 47, gave fans an insight into her Sunday night routine, sharing a glimpse into how she stays in such incredible shape.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star shared a video of herself pedalling furiously on her spin bike, captioned: "Love Island reunion and the Peloton. Rock and roll, Sunday nights." She then followed up her post with a gorgeous selfie.

Lying makeup-free on the floor, with her hair in a high plait, Louise captioned her post-workout selfie: "Done. Night," signalling the end of her intense exercise session.

The mum-of-two works hard for her incredible figure. As well as spinning, Louise is also devoted to Pilates, often sharing photos of herself in the Pilates studio.

Louise Redknapp took to her spin bike on Sunday night

For more intense workouts, Louise turns to a personal trainer. Her PT Bradley Simmonds told HELLO! when he was training with the star she enjoyed high-intensity workouts such as boxing, finishing her workouts with a grueling core session.

"When me and Louise were training really hard, we were training three to four times a week," Bradley said. " She loved a good full-body workout, getting that sweat out and getting those endorphins after the workout."

Louise shared a gorgeous makeup-free selfie

Louise also treats herself to leg-toning treatment Lipoform. Lipoform is a non-surgical body treatment that sculpts and tightens the skin in as little as 30 minutes, restoring firmness and smoothness through a pain-free radiofrequency device. It costs from £100 per session.

"[Lipoform] is such a good treatment for toning the legs and body sculpting," Louise said of the procedure, which she regularly books in for.

