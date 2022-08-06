We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Louise Redknapp has been loving her crop top moments recently, and on Saturday the star wowed once again as she donned another impressive one.

MORE: Jamie Redknapp and wife Frida dote on baby Raphael during Italian holiday ahead of family change

The former Eternal singer was spending the day at the Nivea offices and she looked so glam. The singer rocked a stunning white crop top, that showed off her incredibly toned abs and a pair of salmon-coloured trousers that suited her perfectly. Her blonde locks were styled to perfection, as she wore them loose, allowing them to cascade down her front.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp rocks daring crop top during visit

Louise, who is endlessly beautiful anyhow, also showed off the affect that using Nivea products had on her natural beauty as she posed for a sun-soaked video.

LOOK: Louise Redknapp just wore the most amazing jeans you'll ever see

MORE: Louise Redknapp fights back tears at son Charley's birthday party ahead of his Stateside move

The clip also showed her speaking to Nivea workers, but before her big moment she was given plenty of delicious cupcakes, topped with pink buttercream. Yum!

"I had a great time at @nivea_uk HQ this week talking to the team about my experience in using the NIVEA Luminous630 range," she said in her caption.

Fans were wowed by her beauty as they quickly showered her with compliments, with one saying: "Total & utter BEAUTY."

Louise looked effortlessly stylish

A second added: "So gorgeous," while a third simply wrote: "Just as beautiful," and a fourth penned: "Looking gorgeous and vibrant Louise."

Louise has been enjoying her crop tops, and last week she showed off a glamorous transformation at a festival, that ended with her changing into a white one.

SHOP: Louise Redknapp wears silky £942 mini dress for special photo

READ: Louise Redknapp and ex-husband Jamie share emotional messages for this special reason

Alongside the striking fashion choice, she also wore a blazer with a neon-yellow lining and a pair of flared trousers that was finished off with a pair of black stilettos.

"Happy Sunday! I hope your day is sprinkled with lots of laughter," she captioned her photograph, and her fans immediately began inundating her with compliments.

The singer has been wearing plenty of crop tops lately

"Lou in a loo… the glamour," she joked in the caption.

MORE: Louise Redknapp wears slinkiest outfit ever as she performs for heartfelt reason

WOW: Louise Redknapp looks flawless as she bares toned stomach in crop top

Her followers were stunned with the transformation, as one enthused: "This outfit!!!! Gorgeous my girl," and a second added: "Love this outfit Lou!"

A third simply wrote: "The glamour," with a fourth saying: "You're so incredibly beautiful Louise and a very sexy lady," and a fifth teased her over the neon as they jested: "I thought you were in hi vis for a minute."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.