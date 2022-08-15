A Place In The Sun star Jasmine Harman reveals health secret to slim figure

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jasmine Harman regularly wows A Place In The Sun viewers with her pretty floral dresses and cheery smile, with fans flocking to Instagram to praise her for how amazing she looks.

The presenter, 46, who has been looking extra fabulous lately, took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to share the health secret that keeps her feeling healthy and looking slim – revealing her svelte figure is down to taking one particular supplement.

Jasmine is currently in Benidorm, where she's been shooting new episodes of A Place In The Sun, and in the photo, she could be seen tucking into a breakfast buffet – always a holiday highlight! – with a tub of JS Health Detox and Debloat vitamins by her side.

The supplements, which cost £29.99 for 60 tablets, are designed to relieve the uncomfortable symptoms of bloating, for a flatter stomach – and Jasmine is a big fan.

"I can't believe the results I've had in just 10 days with the Detox and Debloat JS Health Vitamins," she wrote.

Jasmine Harman shared her loved of JS Health's supplements on Instagram

Jasmine isn't the only fan of the supplements – they have 865 five-star reviews on the JS Health site, with converts writing: "Feel so much better with this formula. I can tell the difference when I skip it, so I make sure I am taking it routinely," and "Love this product. Only been using for a month and I can definitely notice a difference!" – so what is it that makes them so good?

Detox and Debloat were formulated by Australian nutritionist Jessica Sepel, who cares deeply about what she puts into her supplements, often updating formulas to make sure they have the best of the best inside them.

Jasmine Harman always looks gorgeous

These particular tablets, which are vegan and gluten-free, are designed to support the gut and ease abdominal bloating. They use milk thistle to help the liver with its detoxifying processes and support digestive discomfort for a soothed tummy, plus fennel is in the mix to help with bloating.

This Morning stars Rochelle Humes and Mollie King are also fans of JS Health's supplements, crediting them for their clear skin, glossy hair and high energy levels – we're sold!

JS Health Detox and Debloat, £29.99 for 60 tablets, JS Health

