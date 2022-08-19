MasterChef star Monica Galetti's heartache amid family cancer diagnosis

Chef Monica Galetti took a step back from her role on MasterChef: The Professionals earlier this year, to focus on her family following her 15-year-old nephew being diagnosed with cancer.

Monica's nephew Otis lives in New Zealand and has a rare form of cancer, which prompted the chef to leave her MasterChef role after 14 years on the show. Speaking on Otis' cancer diagnosis, Monica said: "It was so out of the blue. They found a lump in his stomach and a scan showed he had a very rare and aggressive form of cancer.

The chef went on to reveal her nephew was given three months to live, and is now on his second round of chemotherapy.

In support of Otis, Monica shaved her head, which she said was "scary" in an interview with Good Housekeeping.

Speaking of her new look, Monica said: "I love it because it's so easy to style, but it took a bit of adjusting to. I'm not growing it back until he gets better."

Monica Galetti shaved her head in solidarity with her nephew

Since stepping down from MasterChef, Monica, 46, has got into a groove with exercise, explaining she works out with a group of local women.

"The calm and confidence I get from just being with them is empowering," she said.

Monica Galetti hasn't ruled out returning to MasterChef

Despite leaving MasterChef, Monica hasn't ruled out a return to the show, revealing she's seeing it more of a year out and that she's very much missing the crew.

