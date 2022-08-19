Travis Barker shares new health battle after being hospitalized with pancreatitis Kourtney Kardashian's husband took to social media

Travis Barker appears to be suffering from a new health struggle after being hospitalised for pancreatitis in July.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Blink-182 drummer shared an update with his fans, suggesting he's contracted COVID-19. Alongside a photo of himself drumming on a wooden board in a poorly lit room, the 46-year-old included the caption: "Covid sucks, I'd rather be playing drums."

WATCH: Kourtney And Travis' Love Story

His fans raced to the comment section to share their concern, with one writing: "Rest up and get back at it soon!" whilst a second noted: "Awww that does suck, pray you heal very quickly."

"Get well soon buddy," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "You will feel better and be back beating your drums in no time... you got this!!!!"

Travis shared a new health update

Travis' health update comes after he recovered from a potentially life threatening bout of pancreatitis in June. According to TMZ, doctors believe that the illness was triggered by a polyp removal 'in a very sensitive area' during an endoscopy.

The star's wife, Kourtney Kardashian, penned a heartwarming message following his scary hospital dash. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 43-year-old wrote: "I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpour of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative."

Kourtney rallied behind her beau

She ended the message by writing: "I am so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay."

Earlier this year, Travis and Kourtney tied the knot just seven months after announcing their engagement. Jetting off to Portofino, the duo enjoyed an ultra-luxe wedding ceremony complete with authentic Italian cuisine and live music.

The duo tied the knot in May

The Blink-182 drummer popped the question to The Kardashians star at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California, surrounded by an elaborate floral setting consisting of red roses and candles.

