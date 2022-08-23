Celine Dion's huge loss of earnings amid ongoing ill-health

Celine Dion took a step back from the spotlight at the end of 2021, postponing her Las Vegas residency, revealing she was not well enough to perform amid "severe and persistent muscle spasms."

This upsetting news came after Covid saw the star forced to cancel her run of shows due to various lockdowns, with the series of cancellations likely costing Celine in excess of £60 million ($70.6M)

Celine is a permanent fixture on the Vegas entertainment scene, having amassed a £560.9M ($681M) fortune from her two stints in the city, spanning 12 years.

According to gaming website SlotsUp, the singer's two Vegas residencies saw her earn more than stars including Elton John and Cher. Her A New Day show, which ran for over four years from 2003 made a staggering £317.1M ($385M) at the box office, while her Celine show, which began in 2011 and ended eight years later, made £243.8M ($296M).

Having missed over two years' worth of shows, it's likely that Celine lost out on over £60million ($70.6) of revenue, based on her earnings for her Celine show.

Celine Dion has been on an extended break from performing

There is some hope on the horizon for Celine's followers, as European fans of the singer will finally get to see her on the stage in 2023.

In May, Celine announced that the new dates for her Courage tour in Europe had arrived, with the leg kicking off on 24 February in Prague and continuing till October.

Celine Dion's tour should resume in February 2023

While there is no news as of yet on the American leg of her tour or her Las Vegas shows, fans of the singer can rest assured that given time to recover, she'll be back to making a splash on stage like she always has!