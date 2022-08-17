Brooklyn Beckham seriously divides fans after being asked about his job The video has proved incredibly divisive

Brooklyn Beckham found himself back in the spotlight this week after appearing in a TikTok video.

The 23-year-old was approached by TikToker Daniel Mac while he was sitting in a red McLaren P1.

Daniel is known for approaching people with expensive cars and asking them, "What do you do for a living?" in a bid to find out how they have afforded the vehicle.

In the clip, Brooklyn can be seen in the driver's seat of the $1.2million supercar – thought to belong to dad David Beckham – while cruising around Hollywood.

Brooklyn Beckham is asked what he does for a living

Approaching the sports car for his video, Daniel asks: "Hey man, what do you do for a living? Your car's awesome." Recognising the social media star, Brooklyn responds: "Oh my god, I know you," before pausing and adding: "I'm a chef."

Daniel then jokes: "Are you like the best chef in the world?" to which Brooklyn replies: "Trying to be."

Daniel, who appears not to recognise the star, then asks him what his "chef name" is, at which point Nicola Peltz's husband says: "My name's Brooklyn."

The star described himself as a 'chef'

The video concludes with Daniel asking Brooklyn to share any advice he has for those hoping to learn more about cooking, prompting the former aspiring photographer to encourage people to follow their passions. "Just follow your passion, whatever makes you happy," he advises.

Fans were divided by the clip, with one writing: "Not him pretending to be a chef got him that car… Brooklyn, please." Another joked that he is "David Beckham’s son for a living," while a third asked: "Wasn't he a photographer last week?"

Brooklyn is David and Victoria Beckham's eldest child

Others, however, came to Brooklyn's defence. "People rip on him but he genuinely seems a nice person," one fan wrote. A second stated: "Dude is a legend for being so humble. Never mentioned who his dad was."

After playing soccer for the Arsenal Football Club until he was 16, Brooklyn enrolled in New York's Parsons School of Design in 2017 to pursue a degree in photography. He later published a book of photographs titled, What I see.

He has a passion for photography

Following a modelling stint, the aspiring chef revealed during a recent interview with Variety that he ultimately realised cooking is his true passion, and that his other career aspirations were simply hobbies.

"They were kind of all hobbies. I was still trying to find that one thing I would literally die for, and I found that with cooking," Brooklyn told the publication.

