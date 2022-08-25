Amy Schumer reveals the secret to regaining her strength following tumultuous pregnancy Hard work pays off!

Fans of Amy Schumer are no strangers to her transparency about any given topic, including conversations surrounding body image and her experience with it.

The star has previously opened up about getting liposuction and feeling better than ever because of it, and now she is giving even more details about how she got her strength back after her pregnancy.

Amy gave birth to her son Gene David Fischer with husband Chris Fisher three years ago, and experienced quite the tumultuous labor.

WATCH: Amy opens up about her health issues

In a recent post on her Instagram Stories, the star grew candid about just who she credited her regained strength to after her c-section in 2019.

The comedian gave a sweet shout-out to her trainer Jen Widerstrom, whose birthday was on 24 August.

Revealing the impact of the work she did with the popular coach, who has nearly 300,000 Instagram followers, Amy candidly admitted: "This woman is the reason I can carry my 40 pound toddler up the hills." She then added: "Happy birthday," alongside a trio of red heart emojis.

The heartfelt birthday tribute

The mom-of-one has not shied away from revealing just how difficult and scary her birth to Gene was, and even once shared a video of her meeting him for the first time after giving birth.

The footage sees the star laying on a hospital bed, still with an oxygen tube attached promptly after her cesarean, as her son is held by her husband next to her face and they look at him in awe.

Amy shared an intimate video in which she is meeting her son for the first time

Amy revealed soon after she welcomed Gene that doctors were surprised she was able to even carry her baby in the first place, since she suffers from endometriosis. She was also diagnosed with a rare condition for expecting moms called hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes extreme and persistent nausea and vomiting.

The Life and Beth actress explained that: "I was throwing up through the first hour of my c-section. It's supposed to take about an hour and a half, mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis, and that was really scary."

