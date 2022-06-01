Amy Schumer shares rare glimpse into private life alongside loved-up photo with husband The comedy star is married to Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer is relatively private when it comes to sharing photo of her personal life online, but couldn't resist posting a loved-up picture with her husband on social media this week.

The comedy star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with Chris Fischer walking down the street - and it was too cute!

In the snapshot, Chris had his arm around his wife, as he looked at her smiling. "Hot date," the mom-of-one captioned the photo.

VIDEO: Amy Schumer opens up about her health issues

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "The way he looks at you!" alongside a love heart emoji, while another wrote: "He looks at you with such love." A third added: "Love the way he's looking at you."

Amy and Chris have been married since 2018 and share son Gene, three. Chris is famous in his own right as a chef from Martha's Vineyard, and focuses on cooking farm-fresh local produce.

In his career, he has worked with many celebrity chefs and has opened many restaurants too.

Amy Schumer with her husband Chris Fischer

The TV star told Today in a past interview that she knew Chris was the one for her just four weeks into their relationship.

The pair were friends before they began dating, and joked: "We got down to business really quick."

Savannah Guthrie asked Amy if it was "love at first site" to which she replied: "No, we had been friends for like six months before."

Amy Schumer has been married since 2018

The couple are doting parents son their son and revealed in 2020 that they had been trying for a second baby via In vitro fertilization but were unsuccessful.

On Sunday Today with Willie Geist, she revealed: "We did IVF, and IVF was really tough on me. I don't think I could ever do IVF again." "I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again," she added. "We thought about a surrogate, but I think we're going to hold off for right now."

