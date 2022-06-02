Amy Schumer shares adorable picture with son in honor of special celebration The sweetest glimpse

When it comes to celebrating the big moments, all Amy Schumer cares about is spending special occasions with family.

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

The star was showered with love as she celebrated her birthday on 1 June, and though a plethora of celebrities and public figures took to Instagram to honor her, what really made the day special was cuddles with her son, Gene David Fischer.

Amy shared a slew of pictures of how all of her friends celebrated her, but the cherry on top were the rare glimpses of her with her son and husband, Chris Fischer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy opens up about her health issues

MORE: Amy Schumer shares rare glimpse into private life alongside loved-up photo with husband

The adorable photo sees her laying on a plush gray couch, and she's leaning back, closing her eyes and subtly smiling, as her son, who is three-years-old, is laying face first right atop her, showcasing his messy blonde hair the same color as his mom's.

The comedian captioned the endearing snapshot with: "My best birthday!" and it certainly looks like it was.

She also included a loved up picture with her husband, appearing to be headed out on a special birthday date night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @amyschumer

The heartwarming mother-and-son photo

As the two shared a kiss, Amy looked chic wearing tailored, camel trousers with a wide-leg, paired with two layered button-down blouses, one matching the pants and a baby blue one popping out through the top one's collar.

MORE: Amy Schumer lists 'dream' $15million NY apartment as she makes confession about former living situation

MORE: Amy Schumer delivers heartbreaking statement after recent tragedy

She was flooded with love in the comments, with stars such as Kathy Hilton and her daughter, Paris Hilton, commenting sweet celebratory messages, as well as Lindsay Lohan and Tommy Dorfman.

Amy and Chris share a birthday kiss

Though she tends to be more private when it comes to her family life, ahead of her birthday, the Life & Beth actress was keen on sharing heartfelt glimpses of her and her husband.

Most recently, she shared one where Chris had his arm around his wife, as he looked at her smiling. "Hot date," the mom-of-one cheekily captioned the photo.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.