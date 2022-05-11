Amy Schumer makes self-love confession as she poses in black lingerie The Trainwreck star is all about loving yourself

Amy Schumer has often been candid about her health struggles and how she has endeavored to strengthen herself both physically and mentally.

The actress is showing off the results of her hard work and proclaiming that she's going to be appreciating herself more in her new post.

VIDEO: Amy Schumer shares relatable parenting post with son Gene

She took to social media with a snapshot from her home gym, posing in a black lingerie set consisting of a bikini with a corset.

Amy did finish the look up with a pair of matching heels and sunglasses, ready for what seemingly looked like a day in the sun.

She wrote: "C section. Hysterectomy. Lipo. This summer is about letting the love in. Trying to be healthy and strong for myself and my family. I want to feel hot too. In my prime. Let's go. Who's with me?"

The star immediately felt the love and support of her fans and friends, including Olivia Culpo, who wrote: "You are hottttttt," and also author Emily Oster, who said: "Love this. Also, great workout style. Love the practical shoe choice."

Amy shared that this summer was going to be for self love

A fan commented: "YES!!!! THIS IS THE SUMMER OF (SELF) LOVE, YO!!" Another wrote: "Nothing wrong with being number one. If mom's happy everyone's happy," and a third added: "You look fan-freaking tastic!"

The Trainwreck star is currently recovering from a bout of Covid, though, having tested positive right before Mother's Day, as she revealed to fans via social media.

True to her comedic nature, she still tried to make light of the situation, and joked about her newfound raspy voice as a result of being sick.

Acknowledging it certainly was not how she expected to spend Mother's Day, she still knew she was doing the right thing, expressing to fans: "Anyway, I'm just lonely and bored, away from my family which is great because they won't get it I hope."

The actress is recovering from Covid

She even gave an honest nod to how she maintains her mental health, admitting: "I can't take the paxlovid because I'm on lexapro right?"

