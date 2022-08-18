Amy Schumer shares apologetic message after being accused of mocking Tom Holland

Amy Schumer is known for her comedy, and when one of her jokes doesn't get the reaction she hoped for, she's not shy about setting the record straight.

The star recently came under fire after netizens noticed the unfortunate timing of a joke she made about social media affecting one's mental health.

She posted a video where she joked about "social media breaks" and how she didn't believe she needed one for her own wellbeing, just a day after Spider-Man actor Tom Holland revealed he would be taking a break from social media because of how it was affecting his mental health.

After people accused her of mocking Tom and his candid message, she was quick to dispel any rumors about her intentions.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared a screenshot from her Notes app, where she had written: "Not shading Spider-Man. Making fun of myself. Of course social media is toxic!" alongside a spider emoji.

In the 26-year-old's original video, he said he wanted to "shine a light" on Stem4, a U.K.-based teen mental health charity that he sponsors.

Tom's mental health revelation

He said: "I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming. I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online."

The Uncharted lead was open about the stigma there is when it comes to mental health and conversations about it, and revealed: "It's very detrimental to my mental state so I decided to take a step back and delete the app."

Amy's initial mental health joke

Meanwhile, Amy's video about mental health and social media was quite the opposite. She joked: "I have decided, for my own mental health, to do more social media. I find that looking at my phone for eight and a half hours a day is helping me, and it's helping this pimple patch and this breakout."

She added: "So you'll be seeing a lot more of me on social media, just for my physical and mental wellbeing."

