Kelly Ripa soaks up the sun as she prepares to come back to 'reality' following summer vacation

Kelly Ripa is soaking up the last bit of her summer vacation as much as she can, and she sure is making fans jealous!

The star has been enjoying quite the extended summer vacation with her husband, Mark Consuelos, and the two have acquired a very impressive sun-kissed glow as a result.

While fans may miss seeing her on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Kelly has not been shy when it comes to sharing every envy-inducing detail of her sunshine-filled getaway, including plenty of cheeky shots of Mark.

Her latest vacation snapshot might be her sassiest yet, just as she prepares to return to work filming her morning talk show.

She caused quite a stir among fans and celebrities alike, sharing a photo of her husband looking bronzed as ever as he lay out on a beach bed right in front of a crystal clear infinity pool, which is set to overlook the never-ending dark blue ocean.

Mark is seen laying down wearing his classic aviator sunglasses, and a hunter green bathing suit which he is cheekily covering with a large straw hat.

The shot elicited quite a few cheeky jokes from fans

The morning show host captioned the sunny photo with: "Adequate sun protection?" and fans were quick to weigh in on the comments section.

Today Show favorite Justin Sylvester wrote: "Maybe," while others wrote: "Brilliant," and: "Hottest couple award, " as well as: "Packing… the heat!" plus another follower added: "You're hilarious Kelly."

The couple's three children also got to enjoy some time in the sun

She also shared the photo on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Big hat energy," and she of course added her daughter Lola Consuelo's debut single, Paranoia Silverlining, in the background.

Kelly is clearly making the best out of the last stretch of her vacation, as she prepares not only to come back on Live! but also prepare for her children to go back to school, which she commemorated with a heartfelt picture of the three, which she captioned with : "It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality."

