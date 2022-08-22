Kelly Ripa makes unexpected revelation about disrupted family Christmas

Kelly Ripa has often talked about her love for the holidays, especially because it brings together the family, consisting of husband Mark Consuelos and kids Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

However, in a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the star talked about how her last festive season got an uninvited visitor in the form of Covid.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's life at home during Covid battle

As she and co-star Ryan Seacrest talked in the previously recorded episode about technology and FaceTiming, she shared that it ended up coming in handy during Christmas.

"During Christmas, everybody with the exception of me got Covid in the house," she said, dramatically adding: "Now, I'm locked in a house with…the infected."

Kelly even joked that she was in a "full hazmat suit and gloves," having sent everyone to their rooms and asking them to text her if they needed something.

"It's like a hotel, only one you can't leave," she continued. "On Christmas morning, we all FaceTimed each other, with me in the kitchen in my hazmat suit."

Kelly celebrated Christmas with her dogs as her family recovered from Covid

When Ryan asked if she made it festive in any way, with a Santa Claus hat or something of the sort, she said: "No, there was no joy, it was joy free.

"And I kept saying 'you all owe me a vacation,' but it was the five of us all on FaceTime," she concluded, leaving her co-star in hysterics.

Around Christmas time, while Kelly didn't share many family photographs of the circumstances beyond one of their Christmas tree and a festive one with their dogs, she did get to enjoy one event before it all went down, that being Riverdale star Casey Cott's wedding.

While home for the holidays, both Joaquin and Michael attended the wedding in dapper suits, while their parents opted for sharp looks themselves.

The family got together for Casey Cott's wedding during that time

Kelly shared a romantic photograph of herself with Mark after the occasion, captioning it: "Tis the season for awkward poses."

