Denise Welch always wows her fans when she goes away, as she highlighted her incredible physique in a dazzling array of swimsuits.

During the week, the Loose Women star stunned as she headed off on a Celebrity Cruises tour and she posed up a storm in a daring high-rise one-piece. The black swimsuit looked perfect on the star, and it featured a zip-up design at the front and ruched detailing around the shoulders. She paired the look with a pair of sandals, as she stood on a balcony on the vessel.

WATCH: Relive Denise Welch's weight loss journey

In her caption, she wrote: "And the sun's out!! First stop Naples on the balcony of our fabulous cabin on board Beyond the newest ship on @celebritycruisesuk."

Denise's fans were blown away by the striking image, as one said: "Looking fabulous on the most incredible ship! Enjoy every moment."

A second enthused: "Those legs!" while a third commented: "You look fantastic, have an amazing cruise."

A fourth added: "Oh la la! You look fabulous. Happy cruising," and a fifth posted: "Wow you just look stunning Denise, our fashion inspo always."

Denise looked gorgeous in her daring piece of swimwear

Denise hasn't gone alone on the cruise, and one of her companions is her mother-in-law, Jenny, and the former Hollyoaks star shared a stunning photo of the pair together.

They sat side-by-side, each in a gorgeous black outfit; Denise looked so elegant in a dress, while Jenny rocked a jumpsuit.

Last week, the actress looked incredible as she modelled several pieces from her collection with Tilletts clothing, including a low-cut, cropped black jumpsuit that highlighted her tiny waist and sensational curves.

The star is travelling with her family

Not to be outdone, Denise also showed off another jumpsuit that featured an eye-catching blue animal print design that cinched in her waist with a matching fabric belt.

Other items included a brown leopard print Bardot top which she wore over a pair of slim-fitting trousers, and a flirty summer dress with a blue and pink floral print, ruffled hem and wraparound cut that she teamed with a denim jacket.

Captioning her beautiful garden photoshoot, Denise reminded her followers that her collection is currently 20 per cent off.

"Get swiping for a reminder of some of the fabulous pieces available in the 'Denise Welch Collection' sale @tillettsclothing. 20% off everything using the code Denise20. The sale of my collection is on til the end of August," she penned.

