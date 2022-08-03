Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha works out in bikini in revealing poolside video We're impressed!

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha regularly delights fans with her funny Instagram videos, and on Tuesday the 57-year-old wowed followers with a bikini workout video.

SEE: Nadia Sawalha has pool mishap in gorgeous black swimsuit

In the clip, Nadia wears a tiny yellow string bikini to perform squat jumps, leg raises, press-ups, jumping lunges and mountain climbers, all the while wearing a resistance band to make the workout even more challenging!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha works out in a bikini

Nadia's famous friends and followers alike were wowed by her video. Davina McCall commented: "Not being funny Nadia but you actually look great in your shot," while Kaye Adams joked: "My eyes!! My eyes!!"

SEE: Nadia Sawalha unveils magnificent hair transformation – and fans are in love

MORE: Nadia Sawalha shares empowering nude swimming photo - fans react

The presenter's fans flooded the post with compliments, with one writing: "You look fab. Great figure, crushing it. You are wearing a bikini and looking hot girlfriend in every way," while another said: "Love this. Wish I had just a bit of your body confidence," to which Nadia replied: "I don't have body confidence! I have body acceptance! Very different."

Nadia has been keeping her followers up to date with her holiday shenanigans, posting a video of herself trying to climb aboard a lilo on Tuesday, to which her husband Mark Adderley cheekily commented: "You didn’t struggle like this when you jumped into bed last night!!!"

Nadia Sawalha struggled to get onto her pool float

Jane Moore commented on the post too, writing: "You are so brown!" while actres Kate Beckinsale offered Nadia advice for mounting pool floats, sending the star a video of a labrador elegantly climbing onto a lilo.

WOW: Nadia Sawalha looks flawless in striking black swimsuit

Nadia captioned the video: "Kate Beckinsale just sent me this to help me with my quest to actually mount a lilo without pulling my back out."

Kate Beckinsale sent Nadia her advice for getting onto a lilo

How nice it must be to have a-list friends on hand with advice!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.