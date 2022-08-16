Loose Women star Denise Welch has fans in disbelief with new photo Good on her for trying something new!

Loose Women star Denise Welch surprised her followers on Wednesday, revealing she's taken up a surprising new hobby.

LOOK: Denise Welch turns up the heat in figure-hugging jumpsuit

The 64-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a bright white football kit, including a flattering pair of shorts, explaining that she's taken up football – much to her own surprise as well as that of her fans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Denise Welch reveals fitness struggle - and it's so relatable

"Last Friday I spent a few hours playing football. Walking football that is but I kept getting told off for running!!!" Denise wrote on Instagram.

SEE: Denise Welch looks spectacular in gorgeous swimsuit during Croatian getaway

LOOK: Denise Welch sparks comments in incredible leopard-print swimsuit

She went on to explain that her new passion was spurred on by charity Age UK, who has teamed up with the FA to encourage people over 50 to get out and about, meet new people and learn basic football skills.

"Many people have really struggled to regain their confidence over the last few years and this is the perfect opportunity," Denise said. "I'm not a football fan but spurred on by our Lionesses I loved it!!! I was also older than half the girls there!!!"

Denise Welch has taken up football

Explaining why she's taken with her new hobby, Denise wrote: "It's so good as physical exercise but also great for improving mood and getting those endorphins going."

LOOK: Loose Women's Denise Welch swapped lemon bridal dress for feathered wedding gown

The presenter's fans were impressed with her new venture, with one writing: "This is so cool Denise," while another said: "Well done, you are such an inspiration to women." Another jokingly asked if she was the newest Lioness signing.

Denise Welch is new to football

Given Denise's determination, we wouldn't be surprised if she goes pro!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.