Gardeners' World star Monty Don's cancer battle he never talks about

Monty Don is a firm favourite among Gardeners' World viewers, who might be surprised to learn that the seemingly robust star had cancer as a child.

"When I was a child I had bone-marrow cancer," Monty told The Guardian. " I was a sickly child, and it wasn't until I was 19 that I realised I was quite a robust, vigorous person."

The gardener revealed how his early illness impacted his life, explaining: "Since then I've taken ill health to be an irritating interruption into what is a fairly reliable stream of good health."

That said, 67-year-old has had a few brushes with illness as an adult - in 2007 he spent a spell in hospital with peritonitis, which is inflammation of the lining of your abdomen.

"It was very serious, but once they had taken my appendix out and dealt with the infection I was packed off home after just four nights," Monty said.

Monty Don endured a few hospital stays in 2008

Monty also took leave from his role on BBC2 in 2008, when the star experienced a blockage in the brain. The blockage resulted in a disruption to the blood supply to the brain and a transient ischaemic attack (TIA), also known as a 'mini-stroke'.

Monty later fell ill with Covid in May 2022. At the time, he wrote on Twitter: "Have been in bed with Covid for the past four days but much better today- however it isn't much fun and boy, doesn't it knock you sideways! Utterly exhausted."

Monty Don had Covid in May 2022

