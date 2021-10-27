Amanda Holden reveals how she offsets alcohol to stay in shape The Britain's Got Talent star's secret is an obvious one

Amanda Holden often shares photos of herself exercising, whether it's out on a run, on a bike ride or doing a home workout with her daughters Hollie and Lexi, and in a new interview she revealed her biggest motivator for keeping fit.

Speaking to journalist Suzanne Baum for Top Sante magazine, Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda explained that she exercises to offset the alcohol she drinks.

"I joke about my love of alcohol but honestly when I say I exercise to drink, it is true! I can balance one off against the other."

She added that she's a big fan of wine, but that she also counteracts this by drinking "a lot of water as I know it is good for my body and skin".

Amanda is a big advocate of balance, which explains why she has never been one for quick diet fixes. "I'm not one of those people who follows fad diets," she explained. "Or someone who removes certain foods from my diet."

Amanda Holden often shares bikini photos on social media

It's a good approach to have, and almost certainly contributes to how Amanda has so much energy.

"I have so much energy, which is a good thing as I am always on the go," she said in the same interview. "I can't ever complain I'm knackered as I know how fortunate I am to do the work I do, plus I have no time for wallowing. I'm always optimistic. When I broke my leg, I just got on with it – my nan would always say, 'Go out with your head up, a smile on and looking good.' It's just who I am. Even the knee scooter I had to use during my recovery turned into a fashion accessory. In fact, I think they sold out on the back of it!"

